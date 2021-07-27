WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were forced to shut down part of a road in Woburn on Tuesday after a utility pole came crashing down on a tractor-trailer.

Emergency crews responded to the area near the intersection of Briscoe Street and Revere Road around 3 p.m. and found live electrical wires draped over the big rig and another nearby vehicle.

Dozens of people reported power outages in town though it is not clear if it is related to the downed pole.

No further details have been made available.

