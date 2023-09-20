BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirty-three people are without a home after a three-alarm blaze tore through a triple-decker in East Boston on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Saratoga Street around 7 a.m. and spread from one triple-decker to another, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Witnesses said people were climbing out windows and lowering children down to lower porches to escape the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updated numbers with exposures, 24 adults and 9 children are working with @RedCrossMA & Neighborhood services. Companies are still working on hotspots in rear of building. pic.twitter.com/sIrNn8qj2Y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 20, 2023

3rd alarm companies are making up on Saratoga St in EBoston. There are 19 adults and 8 children displaced. Several cats have been rescued as well. pic.twitter.com/BJrTIA0sc7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 20, 2023

All companies are working at a 3 alarm fire on Saratoga St in E Boston. The fire started in a triple decker wood frame & jumped to exposure triple decker. Companies worked all sides & are making progress… pic.twitter.com/lQR5V8NbHJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 20, 2023

