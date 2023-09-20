BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirty-three people are without a home after a three-alarm blaze tore through a triple-decker in East Boston on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out on Saratoga Street around 7 a.m. and spread from one triple-decker to another, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Witnesses said people were climbing out windows and lowering children down to lower porches to escape the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
