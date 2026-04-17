Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million of its F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because of a gearshift issue that may lead to the loss of control of vehicles and increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker is aware of two injuries and one accident possibly related to the issue.

The recall includes F-150 light trucks with a six-speed automatic transmission that were produced between March 12, 2014 an Aug 18, 2017.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s safety recall report says that some of the pickup trucks may experience an intermittent selection signal of the transmission range sensor to the powertrain control module, which may lead to a temporary, unintended downshift into second gear. This may cause an abrupt reduction in wheel speed for a short period of time, which in some situations could cause the rear tires to slide until the vehicle speed slows.

Ford is aware of 444 warranty claims and 105 customer service reports that could be linked to the issue as of early this month.

Vehicle owners will be notified about the recall by mail and instructed to bring their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their powertrain control module calibration updated at no cost.

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