Dozens gather for 20th Annual Unity Weekend with Boys & Girls Club

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and social workers teamed up in Charlestown on Saturday for the 20th Annual Unity Weekend, an event helping dozens of local children learn how to succeed on and off the basketball court.

Developing team players is what the annual event is all about for the 80 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

Boston Police Superintendent Nora Baston knows that it’s like to be in their shoes.

“Growing up, I was them,” Baston said. “The footsteps I took and the little things I did to get where I’m at, I think they can really relate with that and they can be anything they want to be.”

The 7News-sponsored event is part of YouthConnect, an advocacy and intervention program that works wtih Boston police and clinical social workers to help at-risk boys and girls make choices that will prepare them to win at life.

“This is a great event,” 7News General Manager Jimmy Rogers said. “The Boys & Girls Clubs and YouthConnect do a great job in our community every year. This facility right here in Charlestown is incredible, offering great opportunities for kids.”

Ariana Alarconflynn has been a part of the club for as long as she can remember.

“It’s just really nice here,” she said. “It’s like a second home.”

To date, Unity Weekend has raised well over a million dollars and has left an immeasurable impact on countless boys and girls in and around Boston.

At this year’s event, the sponsors have helped raise $90,000 for YouthConnect.

