Dozens of gravestones at Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River vandalized with anti-Semitic messages

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating after anti-Semitic messages and symbols were found written on several gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery on Sunday.

Officers responding to the McMahon Street cemetery around 1:30 p.m. after a receiving a report of vandalism from a cemetery maintenance worker discovered about 25 gravestones with phrases such as “Heil Hitler” and swastikas scrawled on them in black magic marker, police said.

Officers are conducting a full canvas of the cemetery to identify all areas of vandalism.

Police believe this happened sometime on Saturday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 508-672-TIPS.

A reward is being offered to anyone that provides information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect(s).

