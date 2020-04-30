Dozens of Mass. communities now require residents to wear a face mask in public

A woman adjusts her child's protective mask as they wait in line to be screened for COVID-19 at Gotham Health East New York, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WHDH) — Masks and face coverings are now mandatory in more than two dozen Massachusetts communities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Without wearing a mask or face covering, residents and workers will not be allowed to walk around in public or go into essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday said it’s time for runners and bicyclists to wear a mask while exercising in public spaces.

In some communities, exceptions have been made for individuals with certain medical conditions and parents trying to keep masks on young children.

Some cities and towns are threatening to fine residents who are caught without a mask or face covering.

Below is a full list of communities that have taken action to help slow the spread of coronavirus:

