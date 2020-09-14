Dr. Fauci to speak at Vermont COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lowers his face mask as he prepares to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 30, 2020. - Fauci and other government health officials updated the Senate on how to safely get back to school and the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / various sources / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, will speak at Vermont’s bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday.

The office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that Fauci will provide a brief perspective of the ongoing response to COVID-19 before taking questions. He will leave the video conference, which starts at 11 a.m., at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Scott administration will later provide an update on the coronavirus in Vermont, school reopening and be available to take more questions from the media.

