EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye met up with his teammates for the upcoming Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port on Wednesday night, giving them some encouragement ahead of the up to 100-mile bike ride that supports the nonprofit.

Maye posed for photos with the group at Encore Casino, and expressed his excitement for the event that is scheduled to kick off on May 30, 2026.

“Right when I got drafted, I got to know Best Buddies through a friend and obviously, what a great organization, what they do for the community,” Maye said. “It means a lot. It means a lot to care for them and include them.”

7NEWS has been a proud partner with Best Buddies for more than 25 years. The nonprofit organization, founded by Anthony Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs and feel part of their communities.

Maye is the honorary chair of this year’s Best Buddies Challenge, where participants can choose to ride 100, 55, or 20 miles through the state. The 100 mile journey begins at the JFK Library and ends in Hyannis Port.

Those at Wednesday’s event have raised thousands of dollars for the organization ahead of the ride. In return, they were all able to meet the Super Bowl quarterback and pose for photos with him. Top fundraisers also received a signed football and a signed jersey.

“Drake has been generous enough to offer his time, and create team Drake Maye. He’s the team captain, so there’s about 140 people here tonight,” said Patrick Shaughnessy, Vice President of Best Buddies Cycling.

Some of the buddies in attendance said they enjoyed getting to meet Maye and spend time with him.

“I love that he’s super involved with Best Buddies because Best Buddies is a huge, I feel like, a family. And I just love the support and the time that he’s giving us today,” said Jimmy Keith, a Best Buddies ambassador.

“They put a smile on my face more than I think I put one on theirs. I think that’s the coolest thing about it,” Maye said. “Looking forward to making more relationships and looking forward to doing whatever I can to be the best buddy.”

You can sign up to be on Team Drake Maye here. All those who sign up will be able to meet Maye on race day.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)