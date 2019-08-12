Dramatic dash cam footage shows rollover crash in Berlin

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Video from a dashboard camera shows the moment a car swerved off the road in Berlin and into a utility pole before flipping over onto its roof last month.

Officers responding to the rollover crash ion July 23 say the driver was texting behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

They sustained only minor injuries.

The department posted the dramatic footage to their Facebook page Monday night to remind drivers that “texts, emails, Facebook and Snapchat messages can wait- it is not worth your life or the life of another person.”

