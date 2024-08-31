PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is dead and a man is facing criminal charges in connection with a crash in Plymouth late Friday night that may have been the result of racing, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound round 10:30 p.m. found a woman in her late 20s who had been ejected from a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Anthony Bradley, 30, of Plymouth, according to state police. The woman was taken to a Boston hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Bradley suffered serious injuries and was also medflighted to a Boston hospital.

Preliminary information from witnesses suggests Bradley may have been racing another vehicle prior to the crash and was in the breakdown lane when he hit a Mini Cooper, causing his vehicle to roll over and hit a third vehicle, police said.

The third vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

Bradley will face several charges in connection with the crash, including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation, breakdown lane violation, and speeding.

He will be arraigned at Plymouth District Court when medically able to do so.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit.

