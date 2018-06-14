FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash has been acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of drunken driving.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 70-year-old Michael Hinds, of Norton, was charged in connection with a 2015 crash in Mansfield that killed 37-year-old Jarrad Aronne.

Hinds testified that he drove off after the crash because he thought the other vehicle involved in the crash was chasing him.

He was found guilty of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident but not guilty of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide.

Hinds’ attorney says he is pleased with the acquittal on the more serious charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

