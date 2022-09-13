CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a home in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least eight parked cars.

The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved with its front bumper in the middle of the street. A total of eight parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.

Chelsea Fire said one person has been taken to the hospital.

Crews have since boarded up the hole in the home’s foundation. Photos taken from inside the home show the car damaged the foundation of the home and almost knocked the gas pump off the wall.

A man who lives inside the home said he was sitting on his front porch at the time of the crash and felt the house shake.

“All of a sudden I hear a crash and I see a car going this way all the way down the street. I didn’t see the other car hit the house but the house shook,” said the man. “And she hit eight cars down the lane and then one of her tires fell right there.”

The two other cars involved in the crash have been towed. 7NEWS is working to learn the conditions of those drivers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)