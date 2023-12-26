Authorities say a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Somerset that killed a grandfather and his grandson on Christmas night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Adam Gauthier was being charged with multiple counts of Operating Under the Influence, Motor Vehicle Homicide-OUI Liquor, and other charges after he allegedly drove a Range Rover eastbound in the westbound lane on Route 6 Monday night.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the DA’s office said that while Gauthier crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Somerset side around 11 p.m., the 41-year-old struck an Infiniti SUV head on.

Inside the SUV was Floriano Arruda, 73, his wife, Donna Arruda, 68, and their 15-year-old grandson, Jacoby Arruda .

According to the DA’s office, all three were rushed to local hospitals, where Jacoby was pronounced dead Monday night, while Floriano was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said Donna Arruda remained in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police said Gauthier’s vehicle also struck a 2019 Honda Accord, leaving the sedan’s driver and a passenger with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries himself, the DA’s office said Gauthier, a former resident of Somerset currently living in New York, is facing the following charges:

Manslaughter while Operating Under the Influence (2x counts)

Motor Vehicle Homicide-OUI Liquor (2x counts)

OUI-Liquor with Serious Bodily Injury

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Driving the Wrong Way on a State Highway

Authorities said Gauthier was likely to be arraigned from his hospital bed sometime Tuesday afternoon.

