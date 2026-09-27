BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who became trapped when their vehicle got stuck in a sinkhole in Belmont on Sunday was guided to safety as a powerful nor’easter dumped rain across the region.

A neighbor who lives at the corner of Holden and Slade streets says the water was pouring out from under the road this morning and they called the police department.

About an hour later, the road gave way when an SUV drove down the softened road.

The driver, they said, was unable to get out of the car because it was tilted in a way that prevented them from opening the door.

“I think they were trying to get out of the sinkhole, the police showed up and they had him in the car and he finally go out on the passenger’s side,” said Elaine McCarty. “They put him in the cruiser because of the pouring rain.

People who live in this area of Belmont say that when there’s storms, there can be problems with the pipes.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)