FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a pickup truck slammed into a home in Fall River on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Brayton Avenue determined the occupant of the home was temporarily trapped and had to be freed by the fire department, according to police

They suffered what was considered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

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