Driver in HOV lane busted for having dummy masquerade as passenger

(WHDH) — A man driving through a carpool lane was busted Wednesday for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man was stopped along State Route 202 at Alma School Road and issued a citation.

“Another one Busted! Don’t let this be you,” the department said in a tweet.

In 2017, a Massachusetts man was stopped in the HOV lane on I-93 in Charlestown for riding with a mannequin.

