Driver injured in South Yarmouth rollover crash facing drunken driving charge

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dennisport man injured in a crash in South Yarmouth on Saturday morning is facing a drunken driving charge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle rollover on Old Main Street about 10:32 a.m. found a 1999 Dodge Dakota that had struck a utility pole and came to a rest on its side, police said.

The driver, Marshall N. Baker, 41, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was allegedly found to have been operating under the influence of alcohol.

Baker will be summonsed on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)