BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton liquor store was severely damaged Wednesday when a driver careened through the front of the building.
Officers responding to a reported crash at Brockton Liquors at the corner of East Main and Ashland streets found the business with significant damage to the entranceway.
A black SUV could be seen being towed away from the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
