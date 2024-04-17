BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton liquor store was severely damaged Wednesday when a driver careened through the front of the building.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Brockton Liquors at the corner of East Main and Ashland streets found the business with significant damage to the entranceway.

A black SUV could be seen being towed away from the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

