BOSTON (WHDH) - A new transportation service in Boston called DrivHer is offering another option to women who would like to know that their rideshare driver is female and women drivers who would like to only pick up female passengers.

“I would pick up a lot of women and minorities who as soon as they got in the car they’d say, ‘I’m so relieved when I saw your picture and you were a woman,'” said Lais Fortaleza, who quit her job as a rideshare driver and created the company, which is operated by women, for women.

“I saw necessity…and I decided to quit Lyft and create Drivher to give people an affordable, safe ride to their destination,” she said.

“In general, going home late shouldn’t be a stressful situation you shouldn’t feel in danger,” she said, adding that female drivers can sometimes feel unsafe driving male passengers at night.

“With women drivers and give women the opportunity to work in a safe environment,” she said.

In addition to safety, DrivHer also offers customers a fun and memorable experience with their puppy rides. Lais’s mini-Italian greyhound, Luigi, is the company’s first four-legged employee.

“At no extra cost, you can request a puppy ride where you hang out with Luigi in the car during your ride,” she said.

The company also offers a menu with drinks and snacks.

Learn more: https://drivherboston.com/

