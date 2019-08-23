QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy who is currently at home in isolation as he battles cancer received a private concert from the Dropkick Murphy’s in Quincy on Wednesday.

The band surprised Quinn Waters when they showed up outside his window and began playing “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

Quinn was diagnosed with a brain tumor on his brain stem, known as medulloblastoma, shortly after celebrating his third birthday in February, according to a Facebook page made to provide updates on Quinn’s progress.

Since Quinn’s diagnosis, he has had 95 percent of his tumor removed, as well as undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy, months of hospitalizations and a stem cell transplant.

The chemotherapy treatments have left Quinn house-bound but his family makes sure he gets plenty of visitors through his window.

In July, members of the Quincy Police Department Special Operations Unit paid a special visit to Quinn, whose mother is an officer at the department.

