DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family from Dudley is searching for an ATV that was stolen from their home after they put the vehicle up for sale to use the money to pay for their 19-year-old son’s cancer treatment.

The brazen theft was caught on camera, and surveillance video captured two theives taking the vehicle out of their shed and pushing it down their driveway.

Jillian Conant said she listed the ATV on Facebook Marketplace for $6,500 to help fund her 19-year-old son David’s treatment after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in November.

“Parking can be expensive, traveling back and forth, his dad was coming back and forth, I was trying to stay as much as possible, it just really adds up,” Conant said. “We’re already down. Kicking us while we’re down…it’s been tough.”

Left with few clues as to who stole the ATV, the family said the theft has left them rattled.

“It’s just a really scary feeling to think that it could be someone we know of, it could be a complete stranger,” Conant said.

Conant said she also has no idea how the thieves knew the ATV was being stored in the shed, but she said she is holding out hope that someone comes forward with more information.

“Do the right thing, bring it back,” she said. “It’s a family that’s grieving, we’re hurting, and we’re trying push forward for our son and stay strong for him because he’s been so strong throughout, and it would mean a lot if we could get it back.”

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Dudley police.

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