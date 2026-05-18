NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Kentucky man was arrested on Monday after allegedly breaking into a Norwood business Sunday night and stealing firearms.

Aaron Woodrum, 33, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 11:42 p.m., police responded to Liberty Ordinance Supply for reports of a breaking and entering in progress.

Police say the business owner had been actively watching security cameras and said he saw someone taking firearms and ammunition.

When police responded, they saw damage done to the building consistent with a break-in and set up a perimeter.

Officers cleared the building and searched the surrounding area. Police later found stolen firearms and clothing believed to be worn by the suspect in the backyard of a home on Neponset Street.

Following an investigation and surveillance review, Norwood police identified the suspect as Woodrum.

Woodrum was arrested on Monday after officers responded to a local hotel for an unrelated call involving someone refusing to leave. That person was identified as Woodrum.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday in Dedham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)