BOSTON (WHDH) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

In recognition of National Ice Cream Day, the Dunkin’ sampling truck was handing out free ice cream cake-flavored donuts and free tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream on the Boston Common on Sunday.

Emmy Carragher said, “It’s been busy since before we opened with anticipation of today’s partnership.”

In the Seaport at the Museum of Ice Cream, employees say the event is like their Super Bowl.

“Something that we do when you arrive at the Museum of Ice Cream is you get your name tag, and you take on your ice cream persona, and you get your ice cream name for the day,” Carragher said.

Mackenzie Seal, for example, was Minty Mack.

Visitors also got to travel on the ‘Creamliner’ and visit ‘Funway Park.’

Learn more: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/celebrate-national-ice-cream-day-with-dunkinR-and-museum-of-ice-creamR

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)