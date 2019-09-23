BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is helping Boston Red Sox fans celebrate National Coffee Day by giving away tickets to Sunday’s game.

The public can enter the sweepstakes by going on Twitter to tell Dunkin’ “who you’d share a coffee with.”

The tweet must include the hashtag #DunkinBFF and the Twitter profile has to be public.

The company will select six winners, who will each receive two tickets to the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The contest ends on Wednesday at midnight.

In honor of #NationalCoffeeDay & the end of the baseball season, we’re sending you & a guest to the @RedSox game on 9/29! ☕️⚾️ Tell us who you’d share a coffee with for a chance to win and use #DunkinBFF! 18+, NoPurchNec, Ends 9/25 https://t.co/bwA73jglme pic.twitter.com/swLmRvoqL8 — Dunkin' Boston (@DunkinBoston) September 23, 2019

