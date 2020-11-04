Dunkin’ introduces first-ever single-origin coffee blend in Massachusetts

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Wednesday announced that it will be introducing its first-ever single-origin coffee blend at locations across Massachusetts.

The Canton-based coffee chain’s newest java blend — 100 percent Columbian coffee — offers well-balanced taste in a bright and crisp medium roast, with notes of sweet fruit, brown sugar, and toasted nuts.

The original blend, decaf, and dark roast coffee blends will continue to be offered on Dunkin’s menu.

“Over the past 70 years, Dunkin’ has built a unique personal connection with coffee drinkers who count on us for that perfect cup, made just the way they want it,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy. “With the launch of our first single-origin hot coffee, 100 percent Colombian, we’ve turned to one of the most famous coffee-growing regions in the world to bring our guests in Massachusetts an even more high-quality variety with a nicely-balanced taste.”

Earlier this week, Dunkin’ announced that it will be giving away free coffee on Wednesdays throughout the month of November.

