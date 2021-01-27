Dunkin’ rolls out holiday items, announces wedding giveaway contest for Valentine’s Day

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Wednesday announced the return of some popular holiday menu items and a chance for couples to win a wedding ceremony in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Today through the end of February, Dunkin’ customers can indulge in the Pink Velvet Macchiato, Mocha Macchiato, Brownie Batter Donut, and Cupid’s Choice Donut, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Dunkin’ is also spreading love with the “Marriage is on the Menu” contest by giving select couples the chance to win their own legally-binding wedding ceremony at a Dunkin’ drive-thru in New York.

With an officiant and in-person ceremony, the trip through the drive-thru will be complete with the “I Dos,” and a special prize pack that includes select Dunkin’ wedding accessories, professional photography, and $500 in cash, the coffee chain said.

To learn more about the contest, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)