Duxbury firefighters use high-water rescue truck to bring children to school

DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Duxbury Fire Department waded through floodwaters Thursday to help bring students to school.

First responders used a high-water rescue truck to reach families whose children were unable to get to school because of the flooding from Wednesday’s storm. Duxbury Dep. Chief Chris West guessed the water was nearly 4 feet deep around the houses.

West said the department got the high-water vehicle from a military surplus after the flooding the town received in January’s storm.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)