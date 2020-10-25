Easthampton police seeking public’s help identifying car break-in suspect

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easthampton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple car break-ins, officials said.
The suspect was captured on video around 4:30 a.m. attempting to break into cars in the “Plains” area of the city, police said Sunday.
Several vehicle breaking and entering incidents have been reported throughout the city recently, officials said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Easthampton police at 413-527-1212.
