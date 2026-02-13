EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifth grade students at Richardson Olmsted Elementary School in Easton have been making a positive impact on their community, distributing hundreds of bright orange yard signs with messages of optimism.

Teacher Devin Beck said it’s simply a way to spread some joy.

“Our ultimate goal is just to make somebody’s day brighter,” Beck said. “If they’re having a good day, make it a little better. If they’re having a bad day, make it a little better.”

The students worked together to brainstorm motivational sayings, then voted for 10 to be printed on yard signs.

A $1,000 grant from Sarah’s Village, a local mental health non-profit, was matched by the school’s PTA, resulting in 300 messages of positivity placed around the community.

Students said the project was a great way to brighten someone’s day.

Beck said he’s thrilled to see the students’ positive attitude having a ripple effect on the community.

He said people can contact him to get a sign, asking that they make a small donation to Sarah’s Village, if possible, to help cover the cost of printing.

