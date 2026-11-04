BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Ed Markey has won reelection to the United States Senate from Massachusetts, defeating Republican challenger John Deaton, the Associated Press projects.

The 80-year-old has represented Massachusetts in Congress for half a century, and has said this upcoming six-year term will be his last.

Markey was energetic on stage while giving his winning speech to a crowd of excited supporters in Boston Tuesday night, pushing his progressive agenda, and slamming President Donald Trump as a “petty tyrant.” He also called for and end to the war in Iran.

“I just spoke with my opponent John Deaton, and John Deaton pledged his support in helping come together for the country we all love, and I look forward to working with him to do the best for our Commonwealth and our nation,” Markey said. “We don’t know yet the full outcome of today’s elections around the country, but we do know that Donald Trump is the most corrupt, the most desperate person to ever lead our country.”

Deaton, the attorney who also ran a losing bid against Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2024, spoke to supporters Tuesday night.

“I want to congratulate Senator Markey, and I hope that Senator Markey thinks about healthcare, thinks about housing, thinks about energy, thinks about vocational training, thinks about how to handle AI and all those challenges, and not be so focused on partisan politice,” Deaton said.

In a statement, Deaton continued, “The voters have made their voices heard tonight, and I respect their decision. While I disagree with the path forward, I wish Senator Markey only success in his final six-year term. His service to the Commonwealth is historic in its length and impact on our people.

“America has always been stronger when we put aside our differences and follow the threads that we share — a lesson I relearned writing my own story. In that spirit, I remain hopeful that the next U.S. Senate will forge a new path with the U.S. House of Representatives and White House to deliver the change we desperately need.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)