FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Musician Macklemore has been cut from Ed Sheeran’s tour following a demand from New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft over his pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

In a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month, Macklemore said:

“I’ve been trying to find a way to say this all day. One of the reasons I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart — free Palestine. I said, Free Palestine! I want those words to be loud and clear, so the people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them.

“And this next song was inspired by the bravery of Columbia University students who led an encampment movement that mobilized the entire world. Opened up hearts, myself included, so thank you to those students who risked their diplomas, that risked their tuition, that risked their scholarships, that stood up and said no. Students for justice in Palestine, and Jewish Voices for peace. Thank you guys.

“To all my Jewish brothers and sisters: criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, in no way is a criticism of you. My message for peace, love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality. So I say free Palestine, I say free Lebanon, I say free Cuba, I say free Congo, free Sudan, free all people in America living in fear over this terrorist organization ICE. None of us will be free until we are all free; this song is called Hinds Hall.”

The comments, statements which Macklemore has frequently and consistently expressed in public appearances for months, were highlighted by singer Pink last week, who claimed the above “scared” her.

In an Instagram post Monday, Macklemore said, “Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” and, “Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and they collectively gave [Ed Sheeran] and ultimatum: If Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

He continued in the post, “I didn’t need 10 shows from Ed. I needed two. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say: ‘Free Palestine.’ But if those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I’ve ever been on.”

In a statement, Robert Kraft, wrote:

“Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech. Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line.

This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas, a United States and globally (including Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Japan) designated terrorist organization whose horrific actions have caused immeasurable suffering for Palestinians and Israelis alike. I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost, and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate. Over many decades, I have directed resources to Palestine and created athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Palestinians who I admire and respect. Standing with the Palestinian people and standing against Hamas, antisemitism and hate should not be mutually exclusive.

Much of my time and attention for the last decade has been focused on the fight against antisemitism and hate of all kinds, and I feel a responsibility to stand up when I believe that line has been crossed. I have tremendous respect for Ed and his music, particularly his unique ability to bring people together and spread joy, and I have always been proud to welcome him and his fans to Gillette Stadium.

I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same – peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

Sheeran responded on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, saying it was the promoter’s decision to pull Macklemore from the tour. He also said he tried to find a solution but wasn’t able to.

The tour is scheduled to stop at Gillette Stadium on September 25 and 26.

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