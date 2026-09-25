FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Ed Sheeran’s concerts at Gillette Stadium Friday night and Saturday night have been canceled.

The touring company says it was a “difficult decision” made with the safety of everyone as a top priority.

The cancellation comes on the heals of controversy that surrounded the concerts involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft told Macklemore, who was supposed to be an opener for Sheeran, that he could not perform at Gillette due to his pro-Palestinian statements.

Macklemore was removed from the tour, and Sheeran’s other opening acts dropped out in support of him.

Fans who purchased tickets will be given refunds.

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