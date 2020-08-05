EEE risk level raised to high in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the risk level for Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been raised to high after ten new mosquito samples tested positive.

These results include samples from Carver and Wareham in Plymouth County and from Canton in Norfolk County. Carver and Middleborough are currently at critical risk for EEE. Kingston, Plympton and Rochester are already high risk. Bridgewater, Halifax, Lakeville, and Plymouth in Plymouth County and Raynham and Taunton in Bristol County are at moderate risk, according to the release.

Officials have recommended that all outdoor activities between dusk and dawn be curtailed in the towns at high or critical risk.

There has been one confirmed human case of EEE in Massachusetts this year.

EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. It can cause severe illness and possibly lead to death in any age group.

