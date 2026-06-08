WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through two houses in Winthrop Sunday, forcing four families out of their homes.

Video showed flames spreading from one building to the other on River Road.

Winthrop fire said calls came in around 4:30 and two people were taken to the hospital, including a pregnant woman in labor, both are expected to be okay.

The father of the pregnant woman, Maurizio Marcoccio, lives on the second floor of the house; his daughter and her husband live on the first.

“She hasnt had the baby yet but she was going through contractions this morning,” Marcoccio said. “But she’s good.”

With their home destroyed, they don’t know where they are going to bring the baby home to.

“It’s hard becuse its my first grandchild, their first kid,” he said. “And obviously coming back here was the goal, you know.”

Fire officials said an electric car between the two homes caught both buildings on fire at the same time.

Multiple towns had to send aid to help put out the battery fire. Investigators said both home are a total loss.

The fight was assisted by several off-duty firefighters in Winthrop who stepped in to help.

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