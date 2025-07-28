BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on a stretch of Green Line was temporarily suspended Sunday evening and one person was taken to the hospital due to a downed overhead catenary wire, officials said.

The electrical issue disabled a train by Back of the Hill station near Heath Street; James Allen, Jr. ran out of his apartment nearby at about 5 p.m. to see what was going on.

“Like a shotgun bang, two bangs,” he said, describing what he observed. “The T official tried to put it back online, the wire, and it just [exploding noise], missed me by that much.”

Neighbors on the other side of the train heard the same noise and said their windows lit up.

“We saw a big flash of light, like a firework and a big boom,” said Shelly Gardner. “Like the transformer was blowing and kind of a big [exploding noise].”

Pieces of the wire connection were seen on the street in between parked cars. The biggest worry: live wires touching the train.

First responders were able to get everyone off the train safely. Boston EMS told 7News that one person was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Witnesses said that the injured person was hit by the wire when it snapped.

Crews were on scene working to clear the area for about five hours on Sunday; the MBTA said the Green Line has since resumed normal service.

