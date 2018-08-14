Elevated levels of manganese found in Norton drinking water

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several samples of drinking water in Norton have tested positive for abnormally high levels of manganese, officials said.

Tests conducted on the water in three wells in the town found manganese levels as high as 0.51 mg/L, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level.

While manganese is necessary for proper nutrition, an excess could adversely affect health, officials warned.

State officials recommend people only drink water with manganese levels less than 0.3 mg/L over a lifetime, and also advise people limit their consumption of water with levels over 1

mg/L to decrease possible adverse neurological effects.

It’s recommended that infants should not be given water with manganese over 0.3 mg/L, nor should formula be made with that water for more than a total of 10 days throughout the year.

The town plans to monitor the manganese levels moving forward.

The Norton Water Department shared the following tips:

• Infant formula should be prepared with bottled water or made with water from an alternate source with

manganese levels below 0.3 mg/L.

• Use bottled water for infants less than 1 year of age or water from a source with a manganese level below

0.3 mg/L.

• The general population may continue to use the water since it is anticipated that this issue will be

resolved before long-term exposures occur.

• If you have health-related concerns about manganese, contact your health care provider.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)