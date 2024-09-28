BOSTON (WHDH) - The embattled CEO of Steward Health Care is stepping down next month, the system announced Saturday.

Dr. Ralph De La Torre’s decision to step down comes after Steward’s bankruptcy filing impacted several Boston-area hospitals and led to him being held in criminal and civil contempt by the US Senate.

In a statement, Stuart said, “Pursuant to an agreement in principle reached on or about September 19, 2024, between Steward Health Care and Dr. Ralph De La Torre, Dr. De La Torre will no longer serve as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Steward Health Care, effective October 1, 2024.”

Sen. Ed Markey said, “Ralph de la Torre’s resignation is not enough, and must be held accountable in the court of law. This resignation comes too late for the workers, patients, and communities that Mr. de Torre harmed and abandoned. He has extracted hundreds of millions from emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units to buy luxury property, expensive vacations, and yachts, all while patients suffered and died and workers and hospitals went unresourced. As a physician and CEO of Steward, de la Torre knew the cost of his greed and mismanagement, and he allowed it to rot the financial security of an entire hospital system anyway.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed his statement, saying, “Good riddance. Ralph spent nearly two decades sucking every last bit of value out of Steward Health Care, and while the hospitals got poorer, he got richer. Massachusetts communities are finally free from his destructive reign but Ralph is not off the hook yet — the authorities still need to prosecute Ralph’s contempt charges and investigate him for other possible crimes he may have committed as Steward’s CEO.”

The soon-to-be former CEO said through his legal team he didn’t testify because it violated his 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination.

