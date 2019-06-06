Emergency crews respond to hazmat scare near Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Waste Management truck spilled hydraulic fluid near Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Thursday, prompting a hazardous materials response, officials said.

Police and fire officials responding to a hazmat call at 71 Shattuck St. about 5:50 a.m. found the fluid covering part of the roadway, according to the Boston Police Department.

The scene has been roped off with yellow caution tape as crews work to soak up the fluid.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

