BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation in Burlington on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the incident at a business on Third Avenue around 10:15 a.m. determined that a chemist had been monitoring a tumbler that contained aluminum powder when they noticed the temperature of the powder was rising to a concerning level, according to Burlington fire officials.

The chemist, who knew the powder could become an explosion hazard, evacuated the building and pumped nitrogen into the tumbler to stop the powder from rising higher, and called 911, firefighters said.

Burlington firefighters, the state department of fire services hazmat team, and the state police bomb squad all responded to the scene.

Crews remain at the scene working to clear and safely dispose of the aluminum powder.

There is no imminent danger to the public, fire officials said.

“The chemist did a fantastic job, and I would like to thank him for recognizing the potential danger here, and for quickly taking important steps to mitigate that danger,” said Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson. “The diligence of the employees at Desktop Metal helped to ensure this incident was not more serious.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)