BOSTON (WHDH) - As snow piled up on the roads in Marblehead, town officials declared an emergency which allows crews to throw snow into Marblehead Harbor as a means of clean up, according to Marblehead Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Amy McHugh.

The recent winter storm dumped 21 inches of snow on the town, and road crews pushing it all to the side made businesses difficult to get to. Town officials said the amount of snow was making it dangerous for residents and drivers.

“Our sidewalks are gone, our snow piles are so high we have site line issues, our streets have now become condensed. We have two lane streets — really a lane and a half. We have issues with fire trucks and ambulances,” said McHugh.

Sky 7 HD flew over the harbor Wednesday, capturing a truck dumping snow onto a boat ramp for the tide to wash away. Town officials say the emergency declaration is a way to speed up clean up before even more snow potentially arrives next weekend.

In Boston, city workers have also moved nearly 800 loads of snow to suburban parking lots they have designated as “snow farms.” Plows clear the snow from roads, intersections, and ramps, empty it into dump trucks, then pile it up and out of the way.

Residents said they’re looking forward to warmer weather.

“I’ll be happy when this goes away and we get more foot traffic,” said Warren Hendriks, a business owner in Marblehead.

