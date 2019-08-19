Encore Boston Harbor launches coach service to and from Patriot Place

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor announced Monday that it has launched a new coach service connecting the resort casino to Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Monday through Thursday, two coaches will alternate between the destinations, transporting a maximum of 46 passengers each for the 90-minute drive.

It will cost $7 for a one-way ticket or $14 round-trip, and tickets can be purchased in advance online or onboard if space is available.

“With this connection between Encore and Patriot Place, we have created a new experience that truly offers something for everyone,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor.

The service begins at 9:30 a.m. and the last coach departs at 4:30 p.m. For a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, visit Encore Boston Harbor’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)