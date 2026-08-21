EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers at Encore Boston Harbor voted on Thursday to authorize a strike at New England’s only five-star casino resort.

Roughly 1,350 members of UNITE HERE Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 work at the property. Their contract with Wynn Resorts expires Monday, Aug. 31, and a strike could begin at any time after that. The unions will not announce a strike date in advance.

“We’re proud of what we built at Encore, and we take pride in the work we do every day,” said Sem Avdic, a warehouse worker and member of Teamsters Local 25. “We work hard to make this company successful, and we believe we deserve a fair contract that allows us to provide for our families. We’re not asking for anything unreasonable, we’re asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work we do. That’s why we voted the way we did. Nobody wants to strike. But nobody is going to keep making Wynn rich while our own families fall behind.”

“When workers earn livable wages and have good health insurance, that money goes back into our families, our neighborhoods, local businesses, and our community,” said Janese Perez, a slot attendant and member of UNITE HERE Local 26. “We have worked hard for what we have, and we are asking for a fair share of the success we help create. This fight is about more than a paycheck. It’s about our families, our future, and the future of Everett.”

Encore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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