EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Union workers voted Thursday to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with Encore Boston Harbor, ending the strike that began in early September, UNITE HERE Local 26, Teamsters Local 25, and Encore Boston Harbor confirmed.

The approximately 1,300 workers, including wait staff, bartenders, slot attendants, cooks, people that work in horticulture and the call center, cage cashiers, limo drivers, dispatchers, traffic attendants, and valet and guest experience attendants, went on strike on September 4, 2026.

The union workers said they were asking for a contract that delivered better wages, stronger benefits, and enhanced protections on the job.

“Our members walked out not knowing what came next. They held the line through cold, rain and storm, and they held it together,” said Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26. “Now they go back in as partners with Encore Boston Harbor, with respect on both sides. This community stood with us. Now we get to give it the five-star service it deserves.”

In a statement, Encore Boston Harbor said, “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that works for our employees and the long-term future of Encore Boston Harbor. Our employees bring the Encore experience to life every day, and we look forward to welcoming our union employees back and having our entire team together again.”

Workers say they are excited to return to work and begin a new chapter together with Encore Boston Harbor.

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