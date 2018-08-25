Environmental police help rescue entangled turtle off Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer is being credited with saving a leatherback turtle that became entangled in fishing gear in the waters off Wellfleet.

The officer found the turtle while on patrol and discovered that the gear line was wrapped so tightly around the turtle’s neck that they were unable to untangle it.

After picking up a staffer from the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, the leatherback turtle was safely freed from the fishing gear and able to swim back into the ocean.

Officer underway near Wellfleet Harbor located leatherback turtle entangled in gear; the line was wrapped so tightly around its neck the Officer could not disentangle the animal himself. Thanks to the assistance of @CCSPtown the turtle was safely freed and able to swim away. pic.twitter.com/IjBDCaIfHC — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) August 25, 2018

