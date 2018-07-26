BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who did not become a millionaire overnight with the latest Mega Millions drawing will still have a chance to win some cash thanks to a Boston escape room company.

Breakout Boston will be hiding 20 $100 bills throughout the Boston Common Thursday for people to find between 5 and 8 p.m.

Clues will be released every 30 minutes as people scramble to find the money.

To join the search, text BOSTONHUNT to 31996.

