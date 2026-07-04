BOSTON (WHDH) - The Esplanade has reopened for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular after a huge crowd of revelers was evacuated due to a severe weather alert.

Prior to the announcement of the delay around 6 p.m., Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart told 7NEWS the focus of everyone celebrating this year will be beating the heat before sharing a message for the country.

“It’s really wonderful to take a tradition and look at it and be able to give it a bit of an update and an upgrade,” Lockhart said. “We’ve changed the stage a little, and the lighting, and the way things look. My message to Americans is that everything is possible if we drop our grievances and come together.”

Cooling centers have been established for those celebrating the Fourth in Boston and officials are reminding those taking part in the festivities to hydrate and find any way they can to remain cool.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)