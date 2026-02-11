EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett police officer has been cleared in the shooting of a man accused of stealing a trash truck last summer.

Officers surrounded 33-year-old Admilson Vizcaino as he pulled out what they said was a knife.

Vizcaino then climbed in to try and steal a trash truck, at which point an Everett police officer opened fire, hitting him.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said the shooting was justified.

Vizcaino was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He attended his hearing from his hospital bed via Zoom.

