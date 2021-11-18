EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Everett shared a heat map showing recent coyote activity as residents across the state continue to report more and more sightings.

Police noted that the map is for awareness purposes and that it’s based on calls for service of coyote sightings.

Everett Police Department

The public is being urged to ensure that their trash is properly covered and secured because coyotes are known to forage for food and city environments have an abundance of it.

Anyone who encounters a coyote should make loud noises and refrain from running away.

Pets should also be kept close and leashed while on walks.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)