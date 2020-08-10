Everett requires masks indoors and outdoors for everyone older than 2, violators fined up to $300

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Starting Monday, everyone in Everett over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors and outdoors or face fines of potentially $300.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he was ordering the fines after reports of people not wearing masks at large gatherings.

“While the mask order will not be in effect forever, we have seen a recent uptick in our cases that have been traced back to large gatherings of people in outdoor spaces,” DeMaria said. “I’m hopeful that the implementation of this order will drive our numbers back down to where we were a month ago.”

Some residents said they were concerned by the $300 fine for some violations, but others said they supported the measure for public safety.

“It’s the right thing to do,” one man said. “I don’t want to be infected. I don’t like to wear [masks] but I do.”

