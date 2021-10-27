NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A toppled tree sliced through the roof of a home in Norton on Wednesday morning as the nor’easter lashed Massachusetts with strong wind gusts.

“It sounded like a snap and then the power went out,” homeowner John Balis said. “Everybody screamed because they were all in the living room were the tree hit the corner of the house.”

Balis says the tree pierced the walls of his home, destroying his entertainment center as his children looked on from just feet away.

“Thankfully my son was in front of the TV and my girlfriend grabbed him out of the way just in the nick of time,” Balis said.

Balis added that his son was shaken up but he feels fortunate that no one was injured.

“We’re all OK…We can rebuild

